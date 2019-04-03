Did Jordyn Woods' Mom Just Suggest All Is Forgiven With Kylie Jenner?

We may not know the status of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship, but clearly things are okay between Jenner and Woods' mother, Elizabeth.
Perhaps the saddest part of the Tristan Thompson and Woods "scandal" is the rift it allegedly caused between Woods and Jenner, who was forced to choose between her angry sister, Khloé Kardashian, and her closest friend and housemate. Since reports surfaced that Woods and Thompson had kissed at a late-night party (Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to give her own account of the situation), Woods has reportedly moved out of Jenner's home, and cut back on contact with her friend.
While Khloé (Woods' one-time Good American employer) came for Woods on Twitter, blaming Woods as the reason her family with Thompson was "ruined," (Khloé has since apologized) Woods' family is sending Jenner pure love on social media.
In an Instagram photo Jenner posted on Monday of daughter Stormi Webster, Elizabeth commented three heart emojis, per People.
What exactly does this mean? Honestly, it's hard to tell. Perhaps Elizabeth is just sending a family friend some well wishes — a very mature and kind thing to do, in light of the circumstances. After all, just because there's tension doesn't mean things have to be downright hostile.
Then there's the more optimistic viewpoint, which is that Elizabeth's comment suggests Jenner and Woods are on their way to building a bridge to friendship. Woods, after all, helped Jenner through her secret pregnancy with Stormi — maybe Elizabeth's comment is a clue that the women are ready to bury the hatchet of old drama.
Will we ever know? Maybe...but it might take until a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to get the real scoop on those suspicious Instagram hearts.
