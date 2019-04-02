For our content, I'm sure it will evolve. I love to give things space and let it breathe and see what happens, so I would love to see where it goes with interior design. That is one of my favourite topics. I’m really interested in sharing the little things that I'm into at the moment. I'm re-doing a bathroom right now, and I cannot find a sconce that I like. My decorators showed me ten sconces, Scott will even send me sconces, different friends will send me sconces, and then yesterday, I was like 'Oh my god, I don't want any sconces. Let's just do none.' I just think it's fun to share those things. I'm constantly doing something because I like that outlet to use some of my creative energy. I'm doing two bathrooms in my house right now, which is not the biggest deal, but it's fun to share the little things. Like, I want a little olive tree in a pot, like a tiny one just to sit on a shelf. Just those little things that I'm into. And, I'd love to have someone on our team be really into it also and be able to show me new things.