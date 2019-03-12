The Venn diagram of Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars fans is nearly a perfect circle, so it’s no surprise that, when casting for Riverdale’s new spin-off, the powers that be would look towards a Rosewood High alum.
According to The Wrap, Lucy Hale — who played Aria on PLL for seven seasons — has been cast on Katy Keene as the titular character. An aspiring fashion designer, Katy will join Josie (Ashleigh Murray) as 20-somethings taking on the Big Apple.
The CW’s Katy Keene, which has so far only been ordered to pilot), will take place years after Riverdale. Murray will leave the show, should Katy Keene go to series. With the addition of TV heavyweight Hale, that seems likely.
Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a pic of Hale and Katy Keene on Instagram to announce the news.
“It’s official! @lucyhale joins the #Archieverse as fashion it girl #katykeene! Thrilled to be working with this lovely lady!”
Hale commented on the image, writing, “I AM THRILLED. Thank you so much for letting me join this world!!!”
In 2017, Riverdale fans were convinced that Hale was joining the cast due to a comment she made on star Madelaine Petsch’s Instagram. Alas, Hale shut down that rumour on Twitter (“love that show, but not true,” she wrote) — likely completely unaware that she would, one day, join Riverdale’s sister show.
We're keen on this casting, so let's make sure this series gets ordered stat.
