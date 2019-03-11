Lucy Hale Confirms The Biggest Hair Colour Trend In Hollywood

Typically Hollywood brings out the blonde in everyone. But lately, platinum is fading and brunette is taking over as the most popular hair colour among celebrities.
In February, both Charlize Theron and Emilia Clarke showed up to the Oscars with their typically blonde hair dyed chocolate brown, with Katherine Langford following suit days later. And now in March, Lucy Hale has confirmed that Hollywood's most definitely going through a bit of a Brunette-aissance, let's call it.
"Diary of a girl who changes her hair a lot...," she wrote, tagging her go-to hairstylist Kristin Ess.
And Hale isn't wrong. This past year alone has seen her hair go from dark brown to honey blonde to pink to blonde ombré, and now back to her natural brunette roots once more. Like Emilia Clarke, maybe she found that there's no shade that fits you better than the one that naturally grows from your head. Or, just like her shirt reads on Instagram, maybe she was just "overwhelmed" by her regular bleaching schedule.
