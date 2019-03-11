It’s part of a new campaign with the American Red Cross, which encourages fans to donate blood in exchange for a limited edition Iron Throne T-shirt and a chance to attend the show’s much anticipated season 8 world premiere.
But there’s a catch. Per Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, gay and bisexual men can’t donate blood — so that means they can’t enter the contest. The FDA’s existing rules require gay and bisexual men to abstain from sexual activity for a full year before donating blood. Women who have had sex with bisexual men within a year are also banned from donating. The agency enacted its strict eligibility guidelines in an effort to reduce the risk of transferring HIV via blood transfusion — restrictions date back to the AIDS crisis in 1983 — and it was only in 2015 that the FDA lifted its lifetime ban on accepting blood donations from gay men.
HBO is calling this “the largest blood donation promotional effort by an entertainment company in American Red Cross history,” but it now turns out that the network created a promotion that gay men are effectively banned from participating in.
And by design, the campaign is everywhere. Blood drives are being held across the country, and the official kick-off at SXSW this week featured a large-scale recreation of the King’s Landing throne room, complete with a full chamber choir and Dothraki sword fights.
Understandably, some fans were not pleased to be left out of the experience.
That awk moment when your mom wants to go donate blood with you cause they’re giving out Game of Thrones shirts but you can’t donate blood because you’re gay and have touched a penis. #BleedfortheThrone— ? kiss me im irish ? (@nicklinkefus) March 7, 2019
You know this contest excludes diabetics and LGBTQ+ right?— ♫ SifiChick ♪ (@Sifichick) March 8, 2019
Very good cause but this contest excludes SO many people.
So... no gay people or hemophiliacs or people who aren’t healthy... nice.— JasunMark (@doctorjasun) March 8, 2019
No, because my country is backward and won’t let me give blood despite being a universal donor.— Pontifex Minimus ?️?☮️? (@revndm) March 8, 2019
HBO told The Daily Beast that the campaign is meant to help with the Red Cross’ worldwide blood shortage, and it is simply following national regulations. The network also said that ineligible blood donors can still enter the sweepstakes by contacting the Red Cross Donor Support Center, although that information was not included in the campaign’s initial marketing materials and social media posts.
The Bleed for the Throne campaign continues through March 12, with drives held in 43 states and nine colleges and universities in the US.
Season 8 of Game Of Thrones premieres in Canada on Monday, April 15.
