Mandy Moore Just Got The Trendiest Haircut Of 2019

Considering the undying popularity of the style, it's no surprise that Moore chose to hop on the bob bandwagon. It's easy, chic, and renders endless style possibilities, including braids, top-knot buns , and statement barrettes. And, it draws even more attention to your features — like Moore's dramatic brows and red lips that are giving us major Old Hollywood vibes. If this is what Mandy considers a sneak peek, we'll be getting our thumbs ready to double tap when she reveals the full look.