Mandy Moore Just Got The Trendiest Haircut Of 2019

Since bursting onto the scene as a bubbly blonde pop star, Mandy Moore has become a beauty chameleon in her own right. The actress has experimented with pixies, lobs, and flower-adorned bridal waves, but her latest look is one even we didn't expect.
Moore's longtime hairstylist Ashley Streicher gave us a glimpse of her new bob — complete with side-parted tousled waves — in an Instagram post this afternoon. "Over the shoulder sneak peek," Streicher captioned the look, alongside the scissor emoji. Moore also hinted at her chin-grazing haircut on her Instagram Stories earlier today.
Considering the undying popularity of the style, it's no surprise that Moore chose to hop on the bob bandwagon. It's easy, chic, and renders endless style possibilities, including braids, top-knot buns, and statement barrettes. And, it draws even more attention to your features — like Moore's dramatic brows and red lips that are giving us major Old Hollywood vibes. If this is what Mandy considers a sneak peek, we'll be getting our thumbs ready to double tap when she reveals the full look.
