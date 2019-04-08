We thought we'd seen it all last year in terms of celebrity tattoos. After all, what could possibly top Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's matching butterflies, the Game of Thrones cast tributes, or Justin Bieber's... entire chest? Nothing — or so we thought. Then 2019 hit, and all our favourite stars flocked to their favourite artists asking for even more.
From dainty designs to awkward cover-ups, celebrities can't seem to stay out of the tattoo chair for long. In fact, stars like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus are getting inked so frequently, we've started keeping a running tally of the most standout designs. Curious? Ahead, the most unforgettable celebrity tattoos to happen this year — so far, at least.