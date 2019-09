The Real Meaning Behind Pete Davidson's New Neck Tattoo

At first glance, it might seem like Pete Davidson is acting like it's the summer of 2018 again. The 25-year-old comedian has been spotted gallivanting around New York City with a new love interest: the one and only Kate Beckinsale . But this time it seems like he's learned at least two very important life lessons. For one, maybe don't go from dating to being engaged in a matter of weeks. And two, maybe don't rush to get permanently inked in honour of your new boo, either.