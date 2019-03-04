The show started with a model being lowered onto the runway courtesy of one giant robot arm. And it only got more confusing from there. Apparently one season in fashion years actually adds 10 more years, according to Hedi Slimane. The new Celine girl is now a lady, and she is swapping last season's sparkly mini dresses for pleated skirts and ponchos. She’s moved to Greenwich, CT, and loves organizing her filing cabinet in alphabetical order.