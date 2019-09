One disappointing and triggering spring 2019 season later, the Celine fall 2019 show helmed by Hedi Slimane is here. We've read the think pieces, we've had the arguments, we've shed the tears, and we've obsessively followed the #OldCeline Instagram tribute accounts. In the 12 months since Slimane became Celine's Creative Director, a divisive new logo , a fresh handbag debut, and an eerily familiar ad campaign (ahem Saint Laurent ) all offered clues and peeks into the fashion house's future. Last September's show was, as expected, a complete 180 from Philo's thoughtful, minimal Celine. Not only was it short frock o'clock, but the collection was a direct copy-and-paste from Slimane's previous designs for Saint Laurent. (Slimane was very much aware of the backlash.)