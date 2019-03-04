After years of friendship with Snoop Dogg, it seems that an interest in marijuana has finally rubbed off on Martha Stewart. Yesterday, it was announced that the lifestyle guru has decided to get into the fast-growing CBD industry. Surprisingly, though, Snoop won't be her business partner.
Instead of creating CBD products with her variety show co-host, Stewart is taking on an advisory role at Canopy Growth Corporations, a Canada-based cannabis company. According to a press release announcing the partnership, in her new role with Canopy Growth, Stewart will "assist with developing and positioning a broad new line of product offerings across multiple categories."
More specifically, Canopy Growth says that with Martha's help, it will be "exploring the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids as they relate to improving the lives of both humans and animals." It makes sense that Stewart is working on CBD products for pets since her two beloved Persian cats, Empress Tang and Princess Peony, and her two Chow Chows, Empress Qin and Emperor Han, live the lives of, well, royalty. We'd say all that's missing from their pampered existences is some high-end CBD products.
Though we were as surprised as anyone to find out that Martha Stewart's first foray into the weed industry doesn't involve her working with close friend and outspoken proponent of marijuana Snoop Dogg, however, according to CNBC, he did play a role in setting up Stewart's partnership with Canopy. Snoop has had a business relationship with Canopy for over four years, and in 2016, he launched three cannabis varieties with Tweed, a subsidiary of Canopy that makes recreational marijuana products, under the brand name "Leafs by Snoop." So it was the hip-hop artist who connected Martha Stewart with the CBD company she's now working with to create CBD products. Yep, that makes total sense.
