New York City Plans To Wipe Out Discrimination Based On Hair

The new wording of the law adds to the city’s existing ordinances against discrimination based on protected class. It was written by the New York City Commission on Human Rights as an extension of the statue banning racial discrimination. Under the new guidelines, the commission explains that hairstyle and texture are part and parcel of racial expression — including “ natural hair, treated or untreated hairstyles such as locs, cornrows, twists, braids, fades , Afros, and/or the right to keep hair in an uncut or untrimmed state .”