What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

One of my favourite pieces of advice to give to teenage girls is four words: “break up with him.” It sounds harsh, sure, but think of how often how culture has conditioned young women to put their relationship first or choose the wellbeing of a man over their own. Especially when you’re young and naive about love, I think the best thing you can do is go into a relationship with clear eyes and to know in the back of your mind that if it isn’t working, if it isn’t propping you up and making you happy, you can always BREAK UP WITH HIM. Netflix’s The Breaker Upperers is here for my breakup mantra. The original movie is about two friends, Mel and Jen, who run a company that uses deceptive tactics to end relationships if clients are too scared to do it themselves. OK, I don't condone lying to your partner in order to break up with them, but this premise is hilarious. The New York Times hails New Zealand co-stars, directors and writers, Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami, for their "irresistible comic chemistry."