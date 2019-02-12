Stormi Webster's First Birthday Party Was Basically A Wedding

Over the weekend, one of the most anticipated events of the year took place. No, not talking about the Grammys. We're talking about Stormi Webster's first birthday blowout. The event that her mom Kylie Jenner put together was more spectacular than any child's birthday we've ever seen — even compared to those thrown by Jenner's sisters. The party was so extravagant, in fact, that, it actually seemed more like a wedding.
The parallels between Stormi Webster's birthday party and a swanky wedding begin with the level of anticipation around the event. In a Snap story from June 2017, Jenner admitted that she had already begun thinking about the party, and that was eight months ago. Additionally, anyone who has ever gotten married outside spends a lot of time worrying about how the weather forecast will affect their big day. Jenner, too, experienced that stress and was actually forced to postpone the party because of rain.
Jenner also hired a professional party planner named Mindy Weiss to help make her StormiWorld dreams come true. Though Weiss and her team create all sorts of events, they seem to specialize in "full-service wedding planning." Similarly, Julie Simon Cakes, the bakery Jenner hired to make Stormi's five-tiered, carousel birthday cake, seems to mostly design cakes for just-married couples and their guests, as evidenced by many of the cake photos of the bakery's Instagram account. John & Joseph Photography, the photographers hired to capture the event also work predominantly in the matrimony photography arena.
In addition to those who were hired to help bring StormiWorld to life the party itself also had some classic bridal vibes. It took place in a tent, which is a fairly common location for wedding receptions. There was live music, although instead of your typical wedding band, the performers wore mascot costumes and instead of classic love songs and party anthems by the Black Eyed Peas, they performed "Baby Shark." Finally, for some of us, the mark of truly fun nuptials is the presence of late night snacks that come out well after the main meal is served, once most people have had several glasses of champagne. Though StormiWorld took place in the middle of the day and alcohol did not seem to be flowing, Jenner made sure some delicious junk food got passed around. Toward the end of the many photos and videos she shared to her Instagram story on Saturday, the new mom posted a shot of French fries stuffed in pink cardboard sleeves featuring SW, her daughter's initials, in a Louis Vuitton-like print. As Jenner said herself, it's all in the "details."
For many people, the celebration of their union is the single most expensive and extravagant party they throw in their lives, and yet, Stormi Webster's first birthday party was more over-the-top than your typical wedding. Jenner set this kid's party standards high from the start; we can only imagine what she is plotting for next year.
