The Biggest Hair Trend At The SAG Awards Is Super Wearable

Megan Decker
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.
On the red carpet, celebs have two options when it comes to their hair: They can wear it down and full of hairspray, or it's pulled up and slicked back. Now, there's nothing wrong with either style — we love the elegance of a high-and-tight topknot, and full-bodied curls are always in style. But this year on the SAG Awards red carpet, the hair trend du jour was a hybrid: the polished bun with piece-y bangs.
From red-carpet mainstays like Sandra Oh to Hollywood up-and-comers like Fiona Xie, everyone at this year's SAG Awards showed up in a bun-bang combo. Scroll through to see the best updos from the 2019 SAG Awards — all of which prove that, while Harry Winston diamonds are nice, bangs may just be the perfect accessory to pair with an evening gown.
