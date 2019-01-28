The SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks That Slayed

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is the gatorade stand in the 26.2 mile marathon that is awards season. Since the show is more of an insider event — in which SAG-card-holding actors celebrate one another — it garners less hype than the Golden Globes, Grammys, and Oscars, and thus gives attendees some breathing room. (This isn't to say that the SAGs aren't influential: the show can predict who might take home an Oscar next month.)
The relative intimacy and lower-key vibe of the event give us a chance to see how our favourite stars take sartorial risks and assert their own personal style. Last year, we got to witness Stranger Things' Sadie Sink sliding into our hearts in Chanel and her costar Millie Bobby Brown wearing Converse and Calvin Klein.
Tonight the red carpet was (as predicted) extremely low-key. Perhaps this is a call-to-action for making less of a ruckus over the red carpet (see: E! opting out of covering it on TV this year). This may just be how celebrities prefer to be dressed: simple, elegant, and understated.
Ahead, the red carpet looks that caught our eye.