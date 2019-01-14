Ariana Grande Just Got A Pokémon Tattoo — & It's Adorable

Things we know about Ariana Grande: She loves to sing. She loves dogs. She loves tattoos. Things we didn't know: The girl really, truly, deeply loves Pokémon.
Over the weekend, Grande tweeted out to fans that she had just spent the majority of her day off playing the video game Pokémon: Let's Go on her Nintendo Switch.
"Yesterday I had a day off and I played Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for fifteen hours," Grande, who was also deeply into Pokémon Go back in 2016, wrote. "Honestly."
We guess those 15 hours had a real impact on Grande, because on Sunday evening, she showed off a brand-new tattoo of Eevee, the extremely adorable, bunny-like Pokemon species, on her Instagram Story. "I've wanted this for so long," she wrote, tagging the artist behind the work: L.A. based tattoo pro Kane Navasard.
This marks the second time Grande's been moved to get inked in honour of an animated character. In 2018, she got a huge tattoo of Chihiro, the lead character in the anime film Spirited Away, tattooed on her arm by her go-to artist Mira Mariah.
