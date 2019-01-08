With the intros aside, the show must introduce Colton, the Man Who Wants Us To Want Him To Be Bachelor. This is, of course, after some more live viewing party drivel, which, yes, does include a live proposal of marriage. The show, at least in this episode, is mainly out to prove that Colton is hawt. He throws tires; he showers; he sits in the audience of a massive outdoor stadium in for no apparent reason. None of this makes Colton all that more attractive as Bachelor. It’s as if the show is pointing to the bathroom inside of an apartment and saying, “See? The apartment has a bathroom!” Yes, we know it has a bathroom. We’re curious about the apartment’s other qualities.