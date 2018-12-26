Your Cancer Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

If your career has seen its share of ups and downs in the last seven years, you have Uranus to thank, Cancer. The planet of change and innovation has been taking you on a ride through your 10th house of career and prestige. You may be relieved to know that he’s finally changing houses in 2019, but don't let that movement obscure what you learned from this period. You likely grew wiser and tougher from the challenges that came your way. On March 7, Uranus will make his way into your 11th house of friends, opening up your social circle to people who will inspire you. If all you’ve been able to talk about is work, it's high time to break out of this rut. Set your sights on recreation this year and watch your social circle expand.
Career
Uranus has made you a workaholic over the past seven years, but your creative juices will start to flow once he changes houses and moves into your house of friendship in March! Jupiter, the planet of luck, made his way into Sagittarius in late 2018 and spiced up your day-to-day routine at the office. Things are about to get way more interesting, and your place of employment may adjust their interior aesthetics to be more to your liking. Speak up and send a few Pinterest boards their way. Cancers know how to make a space cozy. A happy Cancer is a hard-working one.
Love
Your planetary ruler, the moon, will go through two eclipses this year, on January 20 or 21 in Leo and on July 16 in Capricorn. Both eclipses may affect Cancers who are currently coupled up, but don’t fret. If you come to a realization that something isn’t working anymore, figure out how you can move past it together. Mercury and Mars will conjunct from June 14 to the 19th, so you urging you to speak up about what’s on your mind, whatever your romantic circumstances may be.
