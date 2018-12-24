Beware of misunderstandings this week, stargazers. Communication planet Mercury squares our dream planet, Neptune, on Monday. If you feel like someone isn’t picking up what you’re laying down, try to communicate your ideas in the simplest way possible. When these two planets clash, it’s easy for us to misinterpret each other’s intentions.
Luckily, last week’s full moon will shine luck into our lives, imbuing us with positive emotional energy and charging us up for the final full week of the year. The moon wanes in Cancer until Monday around noon. She moves into Leo from Monday midday until Wednesday afternoon, coaxing the attention-seeking out of all of us. If you’re celebrating Christmas, you’ll be focusing on the reactions that you get from your gifts and the dinner table will be a loud and loving place. Make sure to show care and kindness to your family members, as we’re all looking to connect.
From Wednesday to Friday afternoon, the moon shifts into Virgo, helping us prepare to get back to work and greet the new year! The moon spends Friday afternoon until Saturday in Libra, giving us a second wind to catch up with friends after the mid-week break.
Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will form a sextile with Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth, on Friday. These two planets work together to tap into your subconscious desires for intimacy and financial security.