Your Sagittarius Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

Career

If you’ve got a project you want to launch this year, Jupiter will be sure to help you get it off the ground! His presence in your sign bodes well for collaboration and development with others. On March 7, Uranus moves from your fifth house into your sixth house of health. For the next seven years, significant new technology could be brought into your job. Stay on the up and up by researching tech trends in your field! Don’t fight change, Sag. These new tools will help you manage your time at the office so that you can attack your goals with ease! Mercury’s retrograde periods throughout the year will provide you with the time you need to iron out any details along the way.