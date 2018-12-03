But at best, this trope diminished the humanity of women to a handful of sexist stereotypes that the men in their lives (especially paternal figures) have themselves established. At worst, it does more harm than good by cutting off necessary conversations with women about consent, character building, pleasure, sexism, ambition, and the kinds of support they should expect from the people who claim to love them. These are conversations that black women desperately need, given the realities: that we are oversexualized from a young age, more likely to experience intimate partner violence, harder hit by the pay gap, and generally less affirmed than other groups. And the bottom line is that singularly focused overprotection and disengagement damn sure aren’t the basis for healthy relationships between a dad and his daughter.