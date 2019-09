The first time I ever thought that Randall was exactly the kind of corny dad for me was when one of his daughters casually announced that her grandfather, Randall’s biological father, was bisexual . It was a moment where Randall had to accept that sometimes his daughters could know more than him, or at least more than he expected them to. He was surprised, but not disappointed, that he didn’t actually need to “teach” his daughters about queerness as he had anticipated. The relationship that he’s built with his adopted daughter Deja (Lyric Ross) , meanwhile, is truly a blueprint for how people should love and respect black girls. He leaves room for her to have emotions that aren’t pretty or convenient, and offers unconditional support as she deals with her own unsavoury past. He does all of this while working through his own anxiety, and I respect him so much for it.