Do you think there are more roles and opportunities for women of colour?

“No. This is the problem: There are roles for Black women and Latina women. But versus the roles for the white women, we got a long way to go. Also, the problem begins with there are no things written for Black women. I can't tell you how many auditions I've gone on that it was written for ‘all ethnicities.’ Not only am I in competition with the Asian community, the white community, my own community... I'm in competition with everybody. The upside of that is that it gives me an opportunity to play a role that's not necessarily written for a Black woman. It may be written for a white woman, and because they have to show diversity, they say Okay, we're going to audition Black women, and we'll give her the role. But, that opportunity gives me a chance to show Black women in a different light. It was always about seeing the upside, seeing the positive out of it...There should be more amazing roles written for Black women. It's a must. But we gotta get in those rooms. We gotta get in a position where we have the power to be able to control that and be a part of that, and not wait for somebody to give it to us.”