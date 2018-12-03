This week will be the very definition of changing gears, stargazers. We start the week on Sunday with a waning moon in Libra. Our energy may be a little low and any decisions about our work or home life will be difficult to make. That feeling will pass from Wednesday to Friday, when Mars will conjunct with Neptune. The planet of action and the planet of inspiration make brilliant collaborators — under their gaze, we'll feel ready to present our most ambitious ideas to the powers that be.
If you’ve been struggling with your words or gadgets, you’ll be happy to hear that Mercury’s retrograde ends on Thursday. The next day, we'll experience the new moon in Sagittarius, which will urge us to open our hearts to each other. On Saturday, the moon waxes into Capricorn, making R&R hard to come by. If you can, leave your work at the office!
