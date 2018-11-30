This Is How Much Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Worth

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's blink-and-you'll-miss-it whirlwind relationship progression is finally culminating this Saturday, December 1 (at least we think!), in the wedding we have all been waiting for. While it won't be live-streamed like the royal weddings of 2018 (even though, ahem, it should be), we are giving the Jonas-Chopra nuptials the royal treatment and tallying up their soon-to-be combined net worth once they are bound in holy matrimony.
After bouncing onto the scene in 2005 as the youngest (and, IMO, cutest) of the Jonas Brothers, the singer, 26, parlayed his family band's early success into a solid solo career in 2014 — the biggest source of his wealth. In addition to his many Billboard Hot 100 hits, Jonas has also graced the big and small screens in both Jumanji and Scream Queens, and he's had two stage appearances in Les Miserables and Hairspray. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Jonas is worth a total of $25 million USD.
In 2017, Chopra, 36, was ranked #7 on Forbes' list of Bollywood's highest paid actors, where her starring role in the TV series Quantico and advertisements for Pantene, LYF smartphones, and Nirav Modi were noted as the top contributors to her wealth. Forbes estimates that Chopra earned $3 million USD per season of Quantico. But Chopra is truly a triple threat: in addition to the acting career we know her best for, she won the Miss World competition in 2000 and, before Hollywood, had a prolific film career in Bollywood, where she reportedly earned $1 million USD per film. She was even a pop star for a while there — in 2013, she released a song called "Exotic," featuring Pitbull. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador also owns Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company focused on small-budget films, as well as investment properties in India. According to Yahoo! Finance, Chopra is worth a total of $28 million USD.
We stan a Hollywood power couple, and the soon-to-be newlyweds (who, together, are worth a combined $53 million USD!) certainly fit that description.
