Although we're currently in our second week of Mercury retrograde, the future remains bright, stargazers. Jupiter and the sun will move together on Sunday and Monday, bringing everyone luck in different aspects. If you want new opportunities to come your way, keep an open mind.
On Friday, Venus, the planet of beauty and charm, will oppose Uranus, the planet of transformation and revolution. While you can't fight change, you can choose how you react to it. Make sure that you have a preemptive plan in case any kinks arise in your projects.
On Saturday, Mercury will move backwards through Scorpio, putting us all in a fact-checking mood. Be careful how you come across when Mercury is retrograde — foot-in-mouth situations tend to happen more frequently.
