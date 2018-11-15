Cardi B is making money moves all the way to Netflix, and Chance the Rapper as well as T.I. are along for the ride. Netflix have announced their new music competition show called Rhythm + Flow, along with the rappers they've brought in as judges. Produced by big names like John Legend, Rhythm + Flow wants to take undiscovered hip-hop artists from all over America and bring them one big step closer to realizing their dreams.
Auditions are beginning this autumn in cities all over the U.S., and Chance the Rapper posted a call-out on Instagram. If you or a friend is unsigned, passionate about a career in hip-hop, and happen to be Stateside, then you could find yourself in auditioning in front of not just Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I., but other established rappers sitting as guest judges in their respective hometowns.
For ten episodes, the show will zero in on industry hopefuls as they work their way to the top, but the exact nature of the competition is still unknown. Will there be one winner, American Idol style? Will there be a winner from each city? And what do they win, anyway?
Honestly, a stamp of approval from Cardi B is all I'd need to feel like a success, but we bet there are tons more surprises in store come the show's premiere in autumn 2019.
