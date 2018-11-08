Chrissy Teigen Doesn't Have Time For Your Breastfeeding Shame

We all know that Chrissy Teigen is the queen of clever comebacks. As the unofficial Mayor of the Internet, it's only fitting that she has a way with words — especially when it comes to clapping back at online mother-shaming haters.
The model, host, and cookbook author recently appeared in a post on her husband’s, John Legend, Instagram. In it, she’s lounging backstage at The Voice, where he’s a judge. It’s a cute, innocent moment complete with her children, Luna and Miles, and mother, Vilailuck. Well, it didn't take long for someone to cast judgment on Teigen for feeding her son from a bottle instead of her breast. Never mind that this commenter had no idea whether breast milk or formula was in the bottle, or that it’s no one’s business how a mother decides to feed their child.
“You no longer breastfeed?” read the comment. Of course, Teigen had the perfect response: : “john never breastfed Miles.”
Teigen has been anything but shy when it comes to sharing her life — both wins and struggles — on social media. She's openly discussed her postpartum depression, posted photos of her "stretchies," and gotten real about getting her body back after having children. She’s even posted video of her breastfeeding baby Luna on her Snapchat. Despite all of this, openness is never an invitation to insert an opinion on someone else’s parenting choices. Luckily, however, Teigen always has the perfect response for her critics.
