The sheer matte lipsticks recently got a major makeover that not only overhauled the tube, but the formula, too. The translucent plastic sticks sometimes criticized by customers in the past (truthfully, we dug 'em) were replaced by sleek, durable silver tubes. The revised formula includes the addition of new moisture-retaining ingredients — sunflower synthetic beeswax, blue agave, and safflower oil — that promise to hydrate your lips while still delivering the same blotted effect we've come to know and love. Luckily, the six-shade range is still the same, so you can get your Crush and Zip exactly as you remember them. Now, when should we expect the Glossier candle we were (not really) promised?