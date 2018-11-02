Entertainment Weekly's latest cover is all about Game of Thrones season 8, a full season before the show actually premieres. (The show won't come around until April 2019.) So, what's season 8 going to be about, based on this solitary press photo? As of now, season 8 will be full-on Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) shipping. The cover features a fur-covered Daenerys clutching her beloved nephew-boyfriend to her chest. At the end of season 7, Daenerys and Jon Snow ended up in each other's arms, with Jon's butt making one iconic appearance. They'd come together (heh) to fight off the ultimate evil: the white walkers north of the wall. Season 8 is about them enacting a plan to do so.
Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told EW that this season will be about the disparate characters "coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death." That means Cersei (Lena Headey), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), and all the rest will have to band together like some squabbling fur-lined family to defeat the bad guys.
Season 8 will be six episodes, which took a full 10 months to shoot. At this point, the show's production values are at an all-time high: Game of Thrones is going to go out with a bang.
Meanwhile, HBO has set its sights on a prequel to the show. Naomi Watts was recently cast in the prequel, alongside relative unknown Josh Whitehouse. Watts, apparently, will be playing a "charismatic socialite." Whitehouse's role is still an unknown entity — unless, of course, he pops up in the final season of Game of Thrones.
Until April 2019, little dragons. See the official Game of Thrones cover, below.
The first official photo from #GameOfThrones’ final season is here! Get exclusive details on the most impossible finale in TV history in our report from the #GoT set: https://t.co/wjWGa4K2Yr pic.twitter.com/59aFZkCR0U— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 1, 2018
