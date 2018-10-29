Everything You Need To See & Know From The H&M x Moschino Show

It wasn't enough that Jeremy Scott enlisted three Hadids (Gigi, Bella and Anwar) to walk his MOSCHINO [tv] H&M runway, nuh-uh — the stunt king had to go and one-up himself with Naomi Campbell to shut it down. But that's not all.
At Pier 36 in New York on Wednesday, the local fashion crowd and a convoy of influencers and celebrities gathered to watch the retailer's latest designer collaboration make its debut. MOSCHINO [tv] H&M, it's called (or H&MOSCHINO, for short) — and it's Scott's most theatrical, and probably most lucrative, project yet. The set, which featured a street-scene staircase reminiscent of an old Broadway musical, didn't hold back either: There were jumbotrons (for Campbell to use as a mirror to check herself out in, of course), flickering, blinding lights, and a Diplo-spun afterparty to boot.
"The MOSCHINO [tv] H&M collection is a gift to my fans," Scott said via press release. "I wanted to give them the most MOSCHINO collection ever. I tried to include all the ingredients you would expect from one of my shows — cartoon couture mixed with a street wear vibe doused with hip hop worthy amounts of bling bling to create a totally MOSCHINO look." He definitely pulled that off, though there was no doubt he would. The result may have been a lot to take in, but if you zoomed in, there were a few takeaways that will ensure the collection flies off shelves and gets resold on eBay at embarrassing resale prices. For now, the MOSCHINO [tv] H&M collection won't break the bank, with prices ranging from $25 to $300 USD.
As mentioned, the show was as star-studded as a fashion show-cum-circus gets. Just about every model whose presence on Instagram is much larger than their industry-wide reach was suited up and ready to walk, and there were influencers abound. That kind of Hollywood factor makes the collection a little less New York than Scott may have intended, but how else would we be convinced that wearing a one-piece swimsuit with heels in November is a better option than, well, not? We digress. Accessories were a key element to the show, with boots draped in MOSCHINO garlands, life-size CD-ROM earrings, MOSCHINO padlock purses, extravagant gold chain necklaces, and (so much) more. And proud mama Yolanda Hadid was there, too!
In the slideshow ahead, we gathered the key looks from the MOSCHINO [tv] H&M show. If you like what you see, be sure to hit H&M stores online and worldwide on November 8 to cop yourself a leather bodycon mini — or a pair of crystal encrusted overalls, if that's your thing.