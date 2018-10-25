7 Things I Wish I'd Known Before Getting A Nose Job

A few years on, there are some days where I look back on my old nose with nostalgia, almost. Its chunky tip, its "charismatic" (thanks, Mum) bridge, slightly off-centre, but I think that's because I've forgotten what it was like to live with it. The fact that I no longer shy away from cameras, keep my head down on the Tube or make jokes about it before anyone else has the opportunity to (sad, I know) is, in my opinion, worth it.