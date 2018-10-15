Story from Health & Wellness

Why Some Are Calling Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Pregnancy Announcement "Insensitive"

Kimberly Truong
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
On Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant, and that she and Prince Harry are expecting a baby due in the spring of 2019.
Much like how the couple's wedding was a bright spot in a year ruled by an exhausting news cycle, the news of a new Royal baby comes as a welcome salve for many people (especially on the heels of the truly devastating report that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have split). But Kensington Palace is also drawing heat for announcing Markle's pregnancy on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
People who have experienced infant loss or who have struggled to conceive have spoken out on Twitter about the timing of the announcement.
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, which is held every October 15th internationally, is a day of remembrance for those who have experienced pregnancy loss and infant death, which can include (but is not limited to) miscarriage, stillbirth, and the loss of an infant.
Henry Smith, a member of UK Parliament, tweeted that could very well be that Kensington Palace and Prince Harry and Markle didn't realize that they were making the announcement on Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
While no one — not even royals — should be policed about when to announce their pregnancy, Smith is right — infant loss day often goes unrecognized, and at the very least, these discussions are bringing more awareness to the issue.
