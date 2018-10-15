On Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant, and that she and Prince Harry are expecting a baby due in the spring of 2019.
Much like how the couple's wedding was a bright spot in a year ruled by an exhausting news cycle, the news of a new Royal baby comes as a welcome salve for many people (especially on the heels of the truly devastating report that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have split). But Kensington Palace is also drawing heat for announcing Markle's pregnancy on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
People who have experienced infant loss or who have struggled to conceive have spoken out on Twitter about the timing of the announcement.
I don’t know why but the royal baby news made me feel a bit sad today. Maybe a reminder of how un-fairytale-like my life has been?— xAmeliax (@xameliax) October 15, 2018
Huge hugs to anyone out there struggling to conceive or those who have suffered a baby loss. I can imagine this news would be very triggering ?
@KensingtonRoyal little insensitive to announce s royal pregnancy on the last day of baby loss awareness week. October 15th is a very special day for parents to angels. Couldn't it wait for a day or 2?— Sarah Speller (@SarahSpeller6) October 15, 2018
I honestly find it so distasteful to announce a royal baby on national baby loss awareness awareness day, coming from a crisis worker stand point this is going to affect a lot of women.— Rachael Campey (@RachaelCampey) October 15, 2018
Way to go @KensingtonRoyal anouncing the royal baby on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.#royalbaby #thismorning— matthew quinn (@thehewguy) October 15, 2018
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, which is held every October 15th internationally, is a day of remembrance for those who have experienced pregnancy loss and infant death, which can include (but is not limited to) miscarriage, stillbirth, and the loss of an infant.
Henry Smith, a member of UK Parliament, tweeted that could very well be that Kensington Palace and Prince Harry and Markle didn't realize that they were making the announcement on Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
On their pregnancy news I wish the Duke & Duchess of Sussex well. As someone who’s had a baby son die it’s regrettable they announced this on Infant Loss Remembrance Day. I’m sure unintentional and hopefully will help raise global awareness from Australia, the UK and worldwide.— Henry Smith MP ?? (@HenrySmithUK) October 15, 2018
While no one — not even royals — should be policed about when to announce their pregnancy, Smith is right — infant loss day often goes unrecognized, and at the very least, these discussions are bringing more awareness to the issue.
