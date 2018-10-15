Story from Living

#RoyalBaby: The Best Reactions To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's News

Natalie Gil
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
You may have heard – another royal baby is on the way. Kensington Palace announced this morning that Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, are expecting their first child, five months since their wedding. The baby, expected in the spring, will be seventh in line to the throne.
The Palace said the couple "appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public". Markle's mother Doria Ragland is said to be "very happy" about the "lovely news". N'aww.
Advertisement
The couple are said to have announced the news to their fellow royals on Friday at Princess Eugenie's wedding in Windsor, the BBC reported.
The announcement came on the first day of the couple's first royal tour since their wedding, a 16-day trip during which they'll visit Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Related Stories
Princess Eugenie Had A Millennial Royal Wedding
Why Can’t Meghan Markle Have A Job?
This Is Meghan Markle's First Royal Solo Project
A sizeable proportion of Twitter and other social media users, meanwhile, reacted in a typically less earnest fashion, with hilarious memes, gifs, jokes and sarky comments galore. Thank you, internet, for perking up our Monday morning.
Some are pointing to the potential clash between the birth and Brexit, which will take place at around the same time. The 29th March, dubbed "Brexit Day", will mark two years since Article 50 was triggered – and could easily be overshadowed by the royal birth. A fact that hasn't escaped Twitter.
For others, the news is nothing more than a potential bank holiday. Priorities, eh?
Love Island's fame-hungry Dr Alex saw it as an opportunity to bag some work as Markle's gynaecologist.
Some reckon the baby is all part of a ploy to Make America Great Britain Again.
Others wondered how long it will take for Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, to give her two cents on the baby announcement.
For others, the announcement explains Markle's outfit choice at Princess Eugenie's wedding last Friday – a long, heavy blue jacket that she kept on even during the ceremony indoors and stirred speculation last week.
Less humorously, some are calling out the couple for "upstaging" the newlywed Princess Eugenie by announcing the news to other royals on Friday, a decision that some have deemed a faux pas with some accusing them of "stealing Eugenie's thunder".
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series