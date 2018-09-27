Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) has quickly proven he’s the most malevolent force in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Yes, Ms. Venable (Sarah Paulson) is out here stopping teens from having post apocalyptic sex, and Ms. Mead (Kathy Bates) is faking radiation stunts to literally get away with murder, but no one is creepier than Michael Langdon. This is a guy who not only looks like he walked off of The Twilight Saga’s Volturi set, but comes equipped with snakes and ghosts in sex dungeon-ready outfits.
Since Langdon, the son of human Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) and ghost Tate Langdon (Evan Peters), is doing the most this AHS season, we’re left with a lot of mysteries about the all-grown-up character. After all, a lot has happened since we last saw Langdon in the season 1 finale, when he was revealed to be a murderous toddler. Chief among our present day Langdon-related questions is what exactly he can do as the apparent antichrist, as he was dubbed in utero during American Horror Story: Murder House.
Now that Apocalypse is in full swing, we’re starting to get some answers. Keep reading for a full explanation of Michael Langdon’s complete devilish abilities.
