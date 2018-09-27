You don't have to be a die-hard American Horror Story fan to want to dress like one. Glamorous ghosts, wild witches, kinky vampires, naughty nuns, and yes, a patent leather S & M playsuit — this show has something for everyone and every style.
Are you a lazy girl who just can't think beyond an LBD? Welcome to Coven. Want to put your cosplay-enthusiast friends to shame? Freak Show is where it's at. Going for a slightly cooler version of the saucy maid? You've got at least two examples to choose from.
Every week, we'll share our favourite character looks. Keep up, and you'll have something to work with as you stare into the depths of your closet half an hour before your Halloween party.
