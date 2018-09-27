The Best Painted Pumpkins On Instagram

Halloween is almost here, and the procrastinators among us might still be thinking about the perfect costume or party decor. While some of us are more than happy to throw on a witch hat, hang a spiderweb or two, and party on, others go all out.
No matter which camp you fall into, you've probably gotten the urge to decorate a pumpkin or two — it's a seasonal tradition we'd never stray from. But who says you need to get messy and carve a pumpkin? We've spotted scores of rad designs on Instagram that require no carving at all — just some paint, and maybe fabric and stencils. (And in some cases, sequins.)
From a unicorn pumpkin, to a PSL pumpkin, to a doughnut pumpkin, these creative ideas for gourd-painting are guaranteed to get all the likes. Get inspired, ahead.