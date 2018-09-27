Dr. Pimple Popper Is Back With Chest Pimples That Ooze Like Butter

Body acne — you know, the throbbing red bumps that sprout angrily in the centre of your chest or, even worse, your butt — is sometimes more frustrating than the pimples on your face. With a whitehead on your chin, you can squeeze it gently and watch a little pile of pus spew up almost instantly. But if you're working in unfamiliar territory, like anywhere below the neck, it takes some skilled contortion to get your squeezing angles right. Usually after a frustrating 15 minutes of playing Twister with yourself, it's easier to settle for the slow burn method of slapping on a spot treatment. And maybe it's for the best — it sure is less painful. But it's much less gratifying for a pimple popper.
Luckily, for those of us who wish pesky chest pimples would erupt into a pile of stringy, yellow gunk with a single squeeze, we have Dr. Pimple Popper. The on-screen dermatologist otherwise known as Sandra Lee, MD, has made a name for herself by recording oozy pops on every single crevice of the body. The doc's most recent YouTube post — a full spread of squishy chest and neck pimples — will make even a seasoned popaholic gasp, because the amount of bloodshed pretty gnarly.
If you've been missing Dr. Pimple Popper's weekly TLC special — which returns to us this January — this video gives you a 10-minute taste of the same new-age pimple popping we saw on the show, with extractions that weirdly warm the heart. This case features a woman who Dr. Lee calls her "Caribbean Momma," who comes into the office with a bunch of little air bubble pockets (also known as steatocystomas to the medically initiated) covering her neck and upper chest area.
Watch the full thing with sound on for a little unedited doctor-patient banter. Or, if you're just in it for the goo, you can watch with sound off as Dr. Lee snips, plucks, and deflates these pockets of pus. It's the same satisfaction you'd get from popping your own chest acne with zero pain... at least on your end.
