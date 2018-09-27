The Unicorn Glow highlighter looks exactly like you would imagine a product with that name to look, but that's only in the package. On the skin, it gives a sheer, multi-coloured glow that's quite pretty. You can see the stripes of colour, but it's not like you'd be confused for a Lisa Frank character. I loved the faint wash of colour so much that I wore it around for the rest of the day — and even got a few compliments. Will I be reaching for it daily? Probably not. Is it worth the $4.99 USD to have in your bag for festivals and fun nights out? 100%.