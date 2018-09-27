I Tried The Black Highlighter You've Been Seeing Everywhere — & THIS Is How I Looked

You know that queasy, lethargic feeling you get after you've eaten nothing but cotton candy, pop rocks, and soda all day? That's how this year's most saccharine beauty launches have left me feeling after months of seeing nothing but rainbow-covered, unicorn-themed glitter bombs. The whimsical makeup category has grown like crazy — from lipstick to highlighters to brushes — and my sugar crash is in full effect. Don't get me wrong: I love a good My Little Pony-inspired gloss just as much as the next millennial, but sometimes I need a break — and the latest product trend is providing me the perfect palette cleanser. Enter: transforming black makeup.
It started with black highlighter and quickly evolved to include blush and lipstick, too. This trend is rooted in products that appear to be black in the packaging, but transform into flattering and wearable hues, pack glittery finishes unlike we've seen before, and actually have multipurpose uses. To give them a go, I put a few gothic makeup products to the test in the video above. Check it out above and subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this, then shop my picks, below.
Lipstick Queen Black Lace Rabbit Blush, $25 USD, available at Ulta Beauty; Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Creme Pigment in Eclipse, $29 USD, available at Rituel de Fille; Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Foil in Burnt Anise, $40 USD, available at Estee Lauder; Givenchy Universal Noir Revelateur Lip Liner, $29 USD, available at Sephora; Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Colour Enhancing Lipstick, $34 USD, available at Sephora.
