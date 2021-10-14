Five-Minute Modules Aren’t Enough: Sexual Harassment Education At Work Needs A Holistic Revamp

I was 19, I told her, very early in my “career”, and at a cross-industry mixer event. I was groped by a man 40 years my senior, who was in a respected position of power and disrespected me the moment his hand slid up my dress, his lips landed on my face and his fingers grabbed the back of my neck. I spared further details of the traumatic experience because I don’t like to give oxygen to the encounter that made me feel voiceless.