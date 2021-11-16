One thing I would like to do differently when I have my own family is to talk about building long-term wealth. My parents rented (and still do) and have minimal investments. I'm very grateful that we always had a roof over our heads and food on the table, but it's clear now that we were living week to week.



This was also reflected in how I handled my own savings. I was a natural saver from a young age, though without the knowledge of what to do with larger sums of money, I would end up splurging it all. It was not until my mid-20s that I found out about investing and building wealth for the longer term. I would like to pass on that lesson to the next generation so they can get more of a head start.