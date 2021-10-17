Lurking in stalls long after we’ve finished our official bathroom business is one of a few notable, unusual behaviours office workers have adopted to assuage the fact that we’re peeing and pooping mere feet away from superiors, subordinates, and peers. If you have self-contained bathrooms in your office, you might not be familiar with stall-lurking, because you don’t have to worry about lines or small talk or bodily sounds. But you’re probably often concerned that you’re taking too much time in there, or leaving behind an unpleasant smell. And god forbid you should only have one toilet for your whole office. That’s enough to put you off coffee altogether. Unless you work in a place where you have you have very own private bathroom, chances are you’ve done something odd in regards to relieving yourself, whether it’s waiting until the coast is clear or leaving the building in search of a public restroom.