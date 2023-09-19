The world has not since recovered from this event, which is likely speculated to have occurred due to Jay Z’s rumoured infidelity, as was hinted at in Lemonade, and which Jay-Z himself later appeared to admit to in an interview with the New York Times. This seems far from the sort of scandal that would befall a celebrity as influential as Beyonce, as she has always held such a perfect public veneer. This scandal is one of the few moments where the public has been privy to such an intimate scene between one of the world’s most influential couples and this is likely why it is still remembered so vividly a decade on.