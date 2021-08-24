The harsh reality is this isn’t any ordinary political takeover. This is an invasion by a militia group that has reigned terror in the hearts and minds of Afghans before. What more evidence do we need than watching thousands of Afghans flee as fast as they could out of their country? As we watch Afghan bodies fall from the skies as they couldn't hold onto American airplanes any longer? This is a militia group that vehemently believes in the over-sexualisation of women, and the solution to this problem is to ensure that all women are invisible so as to not incite men. This is a militia group that demands women cover everything from head to toe — even their eyes should be hidden behind a veil. This is a militia group that demands women remain at home and not be allowed out of the house unless they are accompanied by a male relative, or carry written permission as evidence before leaving the house. This is a militia group that believes girls and women should not seek education or employment. This is a militia group that demands the windows of Afghan homes be covered in black paint. This is a militia group that fundamentally believes in the free labour of women, their reproductive ability and the need to keep women in subjugated positions. This is a militia group that publicly beats, maims and executes anyone that does not meet these demands. And to add insult to injury, this is a militia group that stands firm in believing that these demands are from God, and they're here to create a moral pathway to heaven.