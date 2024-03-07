What if we told you that a week-long trip to New Zealand worth $10,000 is waiting to be claimed by one lucky winner and their companion? Not only that, the entire itinerary has been organised for you — say Kia ora to fine dining, spa treatments at Tory Urban Retreat, bespoke perfume blending and luxury hotels.
For your chance to win the ultimate getaway courtesy of 100% Pure New Zealand, tell us in the form below why you want to travel to New Zealand.
About your destination
Wellington will serve as your home away from home, giving you ample time to uncover every hidden bar, cafe and restaurant the vibrant city has to offer—their reputation for coffee in Wellington arguably supersedes that of Melbourne, but they’re just too humble to make a fuss about it.
Over the course of seven days, leave no stone unturned in New Zealand’s capital city as you’re guided along breathtaking trails on a Kapiti Nature Tour; attending the dazzling fusion of fashion and art at the World of Wearable Art show; and mingling with the locals at every buzzing establishment scattered around the city.
Where you’ll stay
Sleep in style at a range of ultra-sugar hotels and lodges cherry-picked for your snoozing pleasure. QT Wellington will be your first point of call (where you'll be staying in one of its exclusive Gallery Harbourview rooms and met with a $300 welcome pack), checking in as soon as you land at Wellington Airport. Make the most of their cloud-like pillows and use your time in the area to wander across the street to the Te Papa Tongarewa.
Around day six, you’ll be whisked away to Kapiti Island for an overnight stay in a secluded lodge, where you’ll be shown the skies during a Star Safari.
Your final home for the trip can be found at Martinborough Hotel, where you can sleep off the copious helpings of fresh seafood and pasta you’ve undoubtedly consumed. Over the trip, you'll indulge in some of the best hand-crafted cocktails, bar snacks and scrumptious fine-dining creations at venues like Mr Go's, Hanging Ditch and Belamy's by Logan Brown.
While at the hotel, embark on a highlight of everyone’s itinerary — a winery tour. Martinborough wine village is surrounded by sprawling vineyards, perfect to round out the whirlwind vacation.
Click the image below for a full breakdown of the itinerary.
Important info to note: this trip starts on Thursday, 3rd October - Wednesday, 9th October 2024. You must be over the age of 18 to enter, and you must be a permanent Australian resident. You can only enter once, so make it count. Full terms and conditions can be found at the bottom of the entry form.
