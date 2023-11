What Hollywood’s Medical Shows Get Wrong (And Right) About Working In Health

It was the night before I had to put in my university preferences and my grandmother suggested [a bachelor of] nursing as my sister did it. I have a great paying job that offers a lot of freedom. I work long, hard days, but equally have lots of days off to do what I want. I don't often take holidays as I have so many days off, I can work my roster to travel and take time off. Recently, I had two weeks off without needing to take a day off work.