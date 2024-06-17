Your Horoscope This Week: June 16 To 22

Sag, as Gemini Season comes to a close on the 20th, you’ll spend the first half of the week reflecting on who you keep around you, and why. Having your planetary ruler Jupiter in Gemini has felt fun and adventurous, but it may also be somewhat distracting due to all the different people and opportunities swarming around you. When the sun enters Cancer on the 20th and the solstice strikes, you’ll be offered the opportunity to rest, retreat from the masses, and be more introspective when it comes to defining what a true intimate bond looks and feels like to you. How much can you show up for others in the way you want them to show up for you?