Venus Is In Aries & It’s Going To Be Really Intense For A Bit

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is associated with spontaneity and has a lust for life. With Venus, the planet of social graces, money, romance and confidence in the mix, combining these energies brings an opportunity to identify our needs and wants. While the independent nature of Aries can sometimes lead us to focus on ourselves, this transit encourages us to take risks and be courageous in charming the person we admire and investing time in finding someone who brings joy and excitement to our lives. Financially, we might want to spend without thinking about the future and use the pennies that we’ve been saving for a rainy day on a whim, without thinking about the consequences. It also gives us a sense of bravado and makes us feel we can take on the world because we believe in ourselves.