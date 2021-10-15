The genital area is by far the most polarising place to get pierced. According to the pros, it's just as easy as piercing your nipples, or your belly button, or even your ears, but it's one that's shrouded in a whole lot more mystery. Even the mere mention might make you shudder with fear — or pique your interest. Hell, maybe you even have one. But regardless of your initial position, you're probably at least a little curious.
Piercing your vagina (to be clear, the most accurate term is 'vulva,' but 'vagina' is what the industry uses most) isn't necessarily a trend sweeping Hollywood or bubbling up in underground parlours across urban city centres. At least, there's no way of knowing if it was. The private piercings are far from new, yet it's easy to assume that they're reserved for those with the highest sexual prowess or a taste for adventure. But according to Cassi Lopez, head piercer at New York Adorned, and celebrity piercer J. Colby Smith, these assumptions are way off base.
With over three decades of combined experience — and thousands of pierced vaginas under their belts — we asked Lopez and Smith to lift the veil on this controversial piercing spot. The answers to all our most burning questions, ahead...