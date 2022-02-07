Rent: $1,998. I live in a one-bedroom apartment with an ensuite. I think this is a pretty good deal for a single person living in the Lower North Shore.

Gas and Electricity: $200. I was being unfairly billed by my last energy provider so I just switched to get a cheaper and fairer deal.

Mobile Phone and Internet: $90, mainly used for my business.

Loans: $540 a month for the line of credit for my investment property, which actually ends up being tax-deductible. I have no other debt, and when I buy things on my credit card, I pay it off immediately. I am a bit old school and prefer to pay for items with cash where possible.

Food and Groceries: $480, which includes some eating out. As I'm happy with myself and have work that I'm passionate about, I don't need to eat nearly as much. I also just changed to a plant-based diet, which I've found is far cheaper than consuming meat all the time. I also have a couple of clients that pay me with gift vouchers, so I use these to buy groceries.

Web Hosting: $25 (for my UX design work portfolio).

Natural Supplements: $40

Treat budget: $400. I use this for treats for myself, family and friends. This includes travel and things like clothing, candles, yoga classes, beauty products and treatments, and things for the home like indoor plants. I am more about the quality of life, rather than the quantity of possessions. I believe that you don't need to earn much to live a great life. It's not how much you earn, but what you do with it.